Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in ASP Isotopes Inc. $ASPI

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASPI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 81,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $680,236.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,084,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,826,362.49. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Ainscow sold 8,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $71,976.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,411,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,555.62. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,790. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

NASDAQ ASPI opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 14.56 and a current ratio of 14.72.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.92). ASP Isotopes had a negative net margin of 2,181.62% and a negative return on equity of 239.22%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

ASP Isotopes Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

