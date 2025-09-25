Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 162,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 140,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SPSB stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $30.31.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.