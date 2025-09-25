Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paychex from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Paychex from $160.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $146.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $128.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.18 and a twelve month high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 94.53%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

