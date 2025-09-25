Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $748.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $779.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $743.28 and a 200 day moving average of $674.35.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $770.94.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

