Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.50 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

