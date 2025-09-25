Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $625,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 33.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,610,000 after acquiring an additional 786,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,203,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,819 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,647,000 after buying an additional 619,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,011,000 after buying an additional 538,850 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total value of $5,015,636.01. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,015.75. This trade represents a 63.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $3,358,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,013,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,837,175.43. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,738 shares of company stock worth $137,603,592 in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cloudflare from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $217.44 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $230.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of -639.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

