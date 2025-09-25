Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALT. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,442,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,037,000 after acquiring an additional 362,959 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,019 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,834,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,570,000 after purchasing an additional 244,031 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 793,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 150,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 712,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 75,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BALT stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.