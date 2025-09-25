Pacific Sage Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Pacific Sage Partners LLC cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 33.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Down 0.9%

PCAR stock opened at $96.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PACCAR Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.84.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,211,868.80. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This represents a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

Get Our Latest Report on PCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.