Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

PLTR stock opened at $179.56 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.17 and its 200 day moving average is $131.89. The stock has a market cap of $425.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.55, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,634,634 shares of company stock worth $250,524,804 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.