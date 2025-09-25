Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,616 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

