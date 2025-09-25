Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $163.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.13. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 111.79%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.