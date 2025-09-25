Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

DCI stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%.The firm had revenue of $980.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $2,550,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,226.80. This trade represents a 52.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,066,905.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,170.27. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

