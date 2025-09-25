Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after acquiring an additional 908,554 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,713,000 after buying an additional 352,473 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $476.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $443.62 and a 200 day moving average of $432.52. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $272.67 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The company has a market cap of $119.54 billion, a PE ratio of -400.27, a P/E/G ratio of 113.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.07.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total value of $3,202,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 781,011 shares in the company, valued at $400,213,466.73. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,066 shares of company stock valued at $60,934,078 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

