Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 282.2% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 32.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $242.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.14.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. Research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 39.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

