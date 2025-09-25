OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW Position Boosted by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 213,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 1.2%

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.32. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $23.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneSpaWorld

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $675,529.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 332,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,010.55. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Fusfield sold 23,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $498,612.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 151,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,304.43. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,595. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.