Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 582 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 82.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 25.1% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 20,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 89,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $219.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

