Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average is $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

