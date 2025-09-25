Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,903,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,418,000 after acquiring an additional 154,284 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 243.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,023,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,646.0% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 55,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 110,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $254.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.63. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $284.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

