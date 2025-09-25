Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,960,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107,285 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 13,826,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,162,000 after purchasing an additional 710,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,175,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,180,000 after purchasing an additional 110,378 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,432,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 195,742 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.9%

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.