NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy makes up 1.1% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:NRG opened at $165.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.57 and a 12 month high of $175.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Melius began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.