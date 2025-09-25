NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 554547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on NPK International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

NPK International Stock Down 0.8%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.27.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. NPK International had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 62.59%.The business had revenue of $68.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.75 million. NPK International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NPK International

In related news, VP Lori Briggs sold 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $76,127.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 252,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,425.71. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Lanigan sold 68,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $712,384.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,095,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,740.42. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,919 shares of company stock valued at $888,289. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NPK International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NPK International during the second quarter worth about $78,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in NPK International in the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NPK International in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,917,000. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,103,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NPK International Company Profile

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

