North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. $USLM

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.16% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 4,902.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 27.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $125.84 on Thursday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $159.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.02.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $91.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $1,445,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 86,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,328,624. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

