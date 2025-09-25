Norden Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Norden Group LLC cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 112.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.42.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $217.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $267.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.47 and its 200 day moving average is $229.63.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

