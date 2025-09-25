Norden Group LLC Buys 515 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,665,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 438,575 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 167.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 604,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after buying an additional 378,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 862,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,167,000 after buying an additional 349,024 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,157,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after buying an additional 345,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,650,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.23, for a total value of $2,253,450.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,633,303.38. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $795,812.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,759.76. The trade was a 8.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,745 shares of company stock worth $25,613,238. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $129.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.59. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%.The firm had revenue of $353.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

