Norden Group LLC Buys 1,270 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,874,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,552,000 after buying an additional 136,729 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,406,000 after buying an additional 920,618 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,230,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,920,000 after buying an additional 184,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,360,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,253,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,779,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,795,000 after acquiring an additional 865,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average is $73.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.66 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

