Nitesh Sharan Sells 126,596 Shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 126,596 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $2,098,961.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,796,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,782,720.32. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 2.58. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 73.13% and a negative net margin of 171.81%.The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 216.3% on a year-over-year basis. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 5.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in SoundHound AI by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 48.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, July 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

