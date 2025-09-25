Niels Sondergaard Sells 32,362 Shares of Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock

Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 32,362 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $266,339.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,219,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,172.37. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Niels Sondergaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Niels Sondergaard sold 7,013 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $57,015.69.

On Monday, September 22nd, Niels Sondergaard sold 16,995 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $139,359.00.

Coda Octopus Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CODA opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Coda Octopus Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $97.08 million, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on CODA shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coda Octopus Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 79,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

