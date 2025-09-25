Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.48 and last traded at $72.76, with a volume of 2289039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Nextracker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXT

Nextracker Stock Up 3.1%

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.24.

In other news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at $435,352.14. The trade was a 56.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 6,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $392,555.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 195,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,229.60. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,399 shares of company stock worth $2,001,150 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nextracker by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,722,000 after buying an additional 1,890,445 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nextracker by 72.5% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,630,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,617 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the second quarter worth $58,122,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth $40,356,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.