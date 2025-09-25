Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Position Trimmed by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.0% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optima Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.87.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,203.95 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $511.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,210.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,145.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,728 shares of company stock worth $108,700,648. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

