Nannan He Purchases 500,000 Shares of DY6 Metals (ASX:DY6) Stock

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX:DY6 – Get Free Report) insider Nannan He purchased 500,000 shares of DY6 Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of A$140,000.00.

DY6 Metals Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral and metal projects in Southern Malawi. The company primarily explores for heavy rare earth elements, niobium, platinum group elements, copper, and nickel. Its flagship project is the Machinga located in Malawi. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Perth, Australia.

