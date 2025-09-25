MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Upgraded at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MP. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $71.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -112.94 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at $92,503,136.18. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 168.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 119,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in MP Materials by 132.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in MP Materials by 181.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

