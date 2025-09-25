Motive Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $443.99 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.13. The firm has a market cap of $159.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

