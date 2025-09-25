Motive Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 526 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $353.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.