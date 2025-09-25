Moneywise Inc. Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Moneywise Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 723,173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 193,822,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 193,795,994 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,846,000 after acquiring an additional 597,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 476,779 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 579,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,305,000 after acquiring an additional 416,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,624,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.76. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.