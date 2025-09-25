Moneywise Inc. Acquires Shares of 356 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $609.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $591.64 and a 200-day moving average of $550.70. The company has a market capitalization of $732.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $615.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

