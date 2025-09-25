Mister Car Wash, Inc. $MCW Stock Position Lifted by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 10.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 87.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 18.6% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCW has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.09.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $5.34 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.83 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

