Missouri Trust & Investment Co Takes Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHB Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 12.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $243.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $255.27.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

