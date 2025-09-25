Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 66 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $248.61 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.53.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,738 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.53.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

