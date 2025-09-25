Missouri Trust & Investment Co Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Missouri Trust & Investment Co reduced its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $230.41 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

