Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $1.35 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 45.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $98.94 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $114.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.32.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild Redb upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,656.95. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

