Missouri Trust & Investment Co Grows Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in CVS Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Baird R W raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

