Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys 238 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Valero Energy by 39.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $171.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.92. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $173.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 188.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

