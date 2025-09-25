Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 306.1% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. This trade represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,946 shares of company stock worth $32,306,159. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $161.71 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $170.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

