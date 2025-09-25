Michael Stuart Klein Sells 50,000 Shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $6,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,064,000. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oklo Stock Down 8.1%

Shares of OKLO opened at $131.09 on Thursday. Oklo Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $144.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of -312.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKLO. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 11.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in Oklo by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in Oklo by 2.8% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 82.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 107.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKLO shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $73.00 target price on Oklo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Oklo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oklo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

