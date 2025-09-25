Meridian Financial LLC Sells 128 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Meridian Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,360,000. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,873.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 40,131 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $129.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $136.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.