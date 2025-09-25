Meridian Financial LLC Sells 128 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Meridian Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,360,000. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,873.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 40,131 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $129.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $136.42.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
