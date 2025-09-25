Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7%

MDT stock opened at $95.64 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.