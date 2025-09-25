MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $51.36 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $51,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 56,142.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,295,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,344,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280,404 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,519,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after buying an additional 2,486,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,518,000 after buying an additional 950,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $351.87 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $318.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.32.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

