MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $247.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $256.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.