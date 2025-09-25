McAdam LLC Sells 414 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF $QUS

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 58,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 87,725.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS opened at $169.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average is $159.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $170.73.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

