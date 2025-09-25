McAdam LLC Sells 1,327 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

McAdam LLC decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 63.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 78,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 134,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,231,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

